It says the decision is taken following the first index case announced by the National Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) on April 23.

The Commissioner for Health in the state, Dr Nimkong Ndam, while receiving officials of the NCDC on Sunday in Jos, said that centre was fully activated to ensure successful case management of the index case.

“The centre was initially activated for surveillance of COVID-19 in the state.

“With Plateau having an index case now, teams at the centre would be having periodic meetings to evaluate situations on ground and chart solutions to emerging issues,” he said.

He commended non-governmental organisations such as the World Health Organisation and United Nation Children’s Trust Fund for their support and contributions in combating the spread of COVID-19 in the state.

He expressed optimism that the NCDC would contribute it’s expertise in handling the index case appropriately.

The commissioner expressed concerned on the control of the state’s borders.

He also said that security agencies ought to shore up their surveillance, adding that commuters have also devised different routes of entering to the state which was increasing risk of infecting the disease.

He said the state government was worried over the breach of the confidential medical record of some of COVID-19 test conducted in the state.

He said that the ministry was investigating the issue and would take disciplinary measures on the offenders.

He urged the residents in the state not to be discouraged by the incident in reporting suspected cases.

According to hin, the state is still conducting contact tracing of the index case as the patient come to Jos on April 17 from Kano.

He urged the public to continue in adhering to personal and respiratory hygiene and social distancing as a preventive measure to combat spread of the disease.

“The use of Personal Protective Equipment is encouraged as a preventive measures.

“Face masks made of cotton locally can be used and washed regularly.

“We also advice the vulnerable groups who are people above 65 years and those with conditions such as diabetes and hypertension, to stay at home.

“Moving around increases their risk of infections as their immunity is weak and the disease will be more severe in them,” he said.

He appreciated the NCDC in donating some commodities in the state which included face masks and hand gloves, among others.

In his remarks, Dr Sunbo Adewuyi, the team leader of the NCDC Rapid Response Team, said that they were in Plateau to give technical support to the state.

“There is a team on ground in the state; we are here to strengthen its capacity and we have also brought commodities with us,” he said.