Mr Kola Ologbondiyan, its National Publicity Secretary, gave this advice in a statement on Tuesday in Abuja.

Ologbondiyan advised President Muhammadu Buhari to listen to Nigerians and take urgent steps to address the issues raised by poor masses whose means of livelihood had been crippled by the restriction order.

He said that the President’s speech on April 13, completely embodied the feeling and mood of Nigerians across board, adding that Nigerians expect him to immediately address the issue of palliatives.

“For the avoidance of doubt, all that the PDP has done, even before the outbreak of the COVID-19 in our country, is to counsel the Presidency like other Nigerians, on how to safeguard our nation from the pandemic, most of which were largely ignored.

“From the moment that the index case was established, our party had continued to advice Mr President on how to manage the situation.

“The PDP had also consistently requested of Mr President to provide economic palliative that will help the country manage the fall out of the pandemic.

“All that our party had done were in the best interest of Nigerians and the good governance of our nation. We believe that this is the duty which PDP owes Nigerians at this critical time,” he said.

Ologbondiyan urged the Presidency not to politicise COVID-19 effort but take urgent steps to address the concerns being expressed by the PDP and majority of Nigerians.