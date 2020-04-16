Three people who previously tested positive for coronavirus have been discharged to resumed their normal lives after recovery in Kwara, and Enugu.

Fafoluyi Olayinka, a media aide to Kwara's Governor AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq, announced on Thursday, April 16 that two patients have been released.

They were discharged from care after testing negative twice for the coronavirus that has infected over 2 million people across the world.

The state has recorded a total number of four cases of the disease, as of April 15, leaving two active cases left.

The Enugu State Commissioner for Health, Ike Obi, also announced on Thursday that one of the state's two cases has recovered and been discharged.

"We encourage all persons to continue to stay home, maintain hand and respiratory hygiene, wear a facemask in line with the NCDC's advisory and maintain physical distancing," he appealed.

As of April 15, the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) has recorded 407 coronavirus cases in 19 states and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Abuja.

128 people have recovered and been discharged, but 12 people have died.