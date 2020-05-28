Abia State Government has declared a coronavirus patient, Emmanuel Ononiwu, who escaped from an isolation centre wanted.

While announcing this on Thursday, May 28, 2020, the state commissioner for information, John Okiyi Kalu, said Ononiwu fled after he was informed that he tested positive.

According to the state government, all efforts to appeal to Ononiwu proved abortive as the patient vowed that he would not present himself for isolation.

The government said, “He escaped from a temporary holding facility in Aba prior to movement to an isolation center after being informed of his COVID-19 status,”

“All subsequent appeals made to him through his phone line, 08033484117, fell on deaf ears as he insisted that he will not turn himself in and has gone ahead to switch off his line along with that of his spouse who is also required to come in immediately for testing.

“His last tracked location was around Asa Triangle in Aba South LGA. If seen anywhere, please report to the nearest security agency or call 0700 2242 362, but do not approach him without full protection to avoid infection.

“Enforcement teams all over the state are also advised to be on the lookout and take him in as soon as he is found.”

The Abia State Government, therefore, advised, “all citizens and residents to be vigilant and take necessary measures to protect themselves.”

The total number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Abia as of Wednesday, May 28, 2020, was 10.