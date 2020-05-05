In the figures released on Monday, the five cases in Oyo were among the newly 245 recorded in 16 states.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the new figure has brought the number of cases recorded in Oyo to 39 while 28 are active cases with two deaths.

NAN recalls that the state government has started making frantic efforts to contain the spread of the disease in the state.

One of such efforts was the tour of the state border towns by Gov. Seyi Makinde on Thursday to ascertain compliance with the directive on interstate border closure.

He had also made the use of face masks in public places compulsory while his government had renewed its sensitization campaigns across communities and in major markets on measures against the pandemic.