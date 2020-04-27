Makinde, who stated this in his tweeter handle early Monday morning, said the deceased was one of the three people whose COVID-19 test results came back positive on Saturday.

“Sadly, one of the new COVID-19 cases announced yesterday passed away this morning.

“This brings the number of COVID-19 related deaths in the state to two. So, there are currently eight active cases in Oyo state,” the governor tweeted.

Makinde said that all avenues were being exploited not to put the people at risk as a result of the partial lockdown being operated in the state.

The governor, who stated this while answering questions on a live radio programme monitored in Ibadan, on Monday, said the government, would not hesitate to lockdown any community found suspicious of harbouring COVID-19 persons.

On protection of health workers, Makinde disclosed that he had approved a package for the health workers, including volunteers.

The governor however, explained that he reopened the state secretariat was to strike a balance between the physical health and the economic health of the state.

He asserted that the category of workers that resumed were just 3,000 out of about 15,000 work force saying the economy of the state was tied to the secretariat.

The governor said the actions taken in respect of COVID-19 were based on experts’ advice, adding that distribution of palliatives to the people would be done simultaneously in all its Local Government Areas this week.

He ruled out total lockdown for the purpose of palliatives’ distribution as suggested by the committee in charge.