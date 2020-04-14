Osun State governor, Gboyega Oyetola, has announced the extension of an initial 14-day lockdown by an additional 14 days.

The governor announced on Tuesday, April 14, 2020 that the extension is to ensure the total defeat of coronavirus in the state.

The initial lockdown commenced on March 29, but the latest one won't commence until midnight on Thursday, April 16.

The governor said the lockdown is suspended between Wednesday, April 15, and Thursday to allow residents re-stock on essentials.

"All markets and land boundaries remain closed during the suspension of the lockdown and the lockdown period.

"Also, the ban on all public gatherings remains in force," he said.

Osun has recorded a total of 20 coronavirus cases, the third highest in the country behind Lagos and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Abuja.

Oyetola said the decision to impose a lockdown is 'painful' but stressed that the half measures will not be enough to get rid of the coronavirus.

The governor announced that his government will continue to provide palliatives to the needy and vulnerable in the state.

"To this end, we'll soon begin the distribution of another tranche of relief materials across the State.

"I've also ordered immediate payment of stipends due to 25,907 vulnerable citizens.

"This covers payment of N20,000 each to 15,289 elderly citizens and people living with disabilities under our Special Grant Transfer (SGT) scheme, and N7,500 stipend to 10,618 youths under the Public Work Fare (PWF) programme," he said.

Oyetola begged for the cooperation and support of all residents in the state, noting that sacrifices will have to be made to get through tough times.

President Muhammadu Buhari has also extended an initial 14-day lockdown in Lagos, Ogun, and the FCT by an additional 14 days.

During a national address on Monday, he expressed concerns that despite the nation's best efforts, coronavirus cases have doubled since the lockdown was initiated especially in both Lagos and the FCT; extending the lockdown till April 27.

Ekiti State governor, Kayode Fayemi, has also extended an initial 14-day lockdown with an additional 14 days.

Many other state governors across the country have adopted similar lockdown measures to contain the disease that has infected nearly 2 million people across the world.

As of April 13, Nigeria has recorded 343 coronavirus cases in 19 states and the FCT.

91 people have recovered from the virus and been discharged, but 10 people have died.