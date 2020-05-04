Eight people who were receiving treatment for the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Osun State have been discharged.

The state's Commissioner for Health, Dr Rafiu Isamotu, announced on Monday, May 4, 2020 that two of the patients are children.

"Today we discharged eight patients who have tested negative twice for the coronavirus from our isolation centre, comprising three males and five females including two children of ages 2 and 5 years," he said.

As of May 3, the state has recorded 36 coronavirus cases, with 22 previously released, and three deaths recorded, according to statistics by the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC).

Dr Isamotu said the state is awaiting the test result of one sample, but was glad that no new cases have been reported in the past 24 hours.

Nigeria has recorded 2,558 coronavirus cases in 34 states and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), as of May 3.

400 people have recovered and been discharged after medical treatment, but 87 people have died.