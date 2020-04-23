Oyetola, in a statement by his Chief Press Secretary, Ismail Omipidan, on Thursday in Osogbo, said that the decision was part of the resolutions by the South West Governors at its virtual meeting.

The governor noted that the South West states were the first to make wearing of masks mandatory, saying that the regulation would remain in place till the states were rid of the pandemic.

Oyetola, who warned residents against complacency, urged them to cover their nose and mouth with the mask whenever they step out of their homes.

The governor, however, said that the stay-at-home order in Osun was still in place, adding that other precautionary measures of physical distancing and regular washing of hands must be observed.

It will be recalled that the South West governors at its virtual meeting held on April 16 resolved that every citizen in their respective states must wear face masks as a measure to contain the spread of the Novel COVID-19.