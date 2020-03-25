Vice President Yemi Osinbajo has tested negative for coronavirus (COVID-19), according to media reports.

Osinbajo was tested for the disease after Abba Kyari, chief of staff to President Muhammadu Buhari, tested positive.

Kyari had recently travelled to Germany where over 30,000 cases have now been recorded, and was involved in high profile meetings when he returned to the country.

He took part in the Economic Advisory Council (EAC) meeting which took place at the Presidential Villa on March 17. The meeting was presided by the president and attended by Osinbajo, cabinet ministers and other top government officials.

Buhari tested negative after Kyari became a confirmed case, and the office of the vice president has announced on Wednesday, March 25 that he's also negative.

"Vice President Yemi Osinbajo test negative," Babafemi Ojudu, the Special Adviser to the President on Political Matters, tweeted on Wednesday.

Osinbajo's spokesman, Laolu Akande, confirmed the news to The Punch.

Nigeria has recorded 46 cases in eight states - Lagos (30), the Federal Capital Territory (8), Ogun (3), Ekiti (1), Oyo (1), Edo (1), Bauchi (1), and Osun (1).