Edu said this when she paid an unscheduled visit to the General Hospital, Calabar, where she meet with healthcare workers on the front line.

The chairman said that wearing facemasks was very important in providing protection to both the sick and healthy persons in the society.

Edu, also the Commissioner for Health, said if everyone wore a mask, the chances of transmitting any disease would be as low as 1.5 per cent.

She added that health workers and clients should always protect themselves as the fight against COVID-19 continues.

“Only persons with facemasks should gain access into our hospitals in Cross River, as Gov. Ben Ayade’s policy of ‘No mask no movement’ applies here too.

“The welfare and safety of the health workers in all the hospitals across the state should not be taken for granted. Always maintain a high index of suspicion and take precautionary measures even when dealing with patients.

“You should not hesitate to report any suspected case of COVID-19 to the State epidemiologist for proper evacuation and attention,” she said.

The chairman, who was impressed with the level of activities going on in the hospital, donated some Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) to the hospital.

She added that the Cross River Government’s policy of : “No mask no movement” should be implemented as a precautionary measure against the deadly virus as the residents safety meant a lot to the state.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the Government of Cross River had earlier declared a: “No mask no movement” order in the state.

According to the state government, any defaulters would pay a fine of N300,000 and would also be isolated for two weeks.