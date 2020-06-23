Akeredolu made this known in Akure during a press briefing at the Government House.

According to the governor, the state has 154 confirmed cases out of the 1,257 tested and 71 active cases while 41 patients were discharged.

“In view of this, all the directives on preventive measures remain in place as we appeal for more dedication from our people to use nose masks, observe social distancing and frequent washing of hands,” Akeredolu said.

The governor urged residents not to force him to lock down the state due to the daily increase in positive cases of the virus.

According to him, the daily increase in cases in the state can be blamed on the nonchalant attitude of residents.