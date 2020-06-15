Akeredolu made the disclosure on Monday in Akure during a press briefing on the deadly pandemic in the Government House.

He said that 11 of the new cases were in Okitipupa Local Government Area, while seven were health workers, who contracted the virus at a private hospital in the area.

“This is a frightening and embarrassing situation which tells us that COVID-19 is at our doorstep.

“We have a total of 73 confirmed positive cases, 33 treated and discharged, 31 active cases and nine deaths.

“Some arrests were made yesterday, while vehicles were also impounded because they were outside after the 7 p.m. curfew,” he said.