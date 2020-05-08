Adesanya made this known on Friday in Ode-Erinje Community in Okitipupa LGA during a courtesy visit to the community heads.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Okitipupa LGA recently distributed its own face masks to residents of the council.

Adesanya, who also commended Gov. Oluwarotimi Akeredolu’s efforts, said he had been working tirelessly with health practitioners and aides to ensure that the pandemic did not spread like in other states.

The council boss, who said that the state government had taken delivery of no fewer than 500 thousand locally-made face masks, stressed that proper use of face masks was one of the ways to curb the spread of the dreaded virus.

“The state government has taken delivery of over 500,000 locally-made face masks, which will be distributed across the 18 LGAs very soon.

“The appropriate use of face masks is one of the ways to curtailing the spread of Coronavirus.

Governor Oluwarotimi Akeredolu commences distribution of locally made face masks to Ondo residents. [Twitter/@RotimiAkeredolu]

“I commend Gov. Akeredolu for his efforts in conjunction with health practitioners and aides to ensure that the state does not record superfluous cases of COVID-19 as the case in other states,” Adesanya said.

He urged the people to imbibe regular hand washing with soaps and water, use of alcohol based sanitisers, keep physical distancing, stay at home to stay safe and adhere strictly to government’s precautionary measures.

He, however, assured the community of the state government determination to bring dividends of democracy to the grassroots, saying that the Okitipupa-Erinje-Igbokoda bypass expressway was at average completion.

In his remarks, Prince Emmanuel Ipinsanmi-Adekanye, the Regent of Ode Erinje, thanked Adesanya for the privilege given to them to interact with the government, promising to abide by the government precautionary measures on the COVID-19 pandemic.

He also assured that the community would do everything possible to ensure peace as well as give necessary support to the government.

NAN reports that Ode-Erinje traditional chiefs, women, youths and other stakeholders attended the brief meeting.