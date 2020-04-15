Gov. Dapo Abiodun said in a statement on Wednesday that the molecular laboratory would be unveiled during the next 14 days lockdown at the Olabisi Onabanjo University (OOU), Sagamu.

Abiodun said that the final touches were being put in place to begin its installation and eventual operation.

The governor had earlier promised to establish a biomedical laboratory while declaring open two isolation centres in the state in March.

Ogun takes delivery of molecular laboratory. [Twitter/@OGSG_Official]

He explained that when the laboratory was unveiled, it would minimise the test turnaround time, which currently was between three and five days and fast-track the handling of positive cases.

“A molecular laboratory test is essential in the checks for certain genes, proteins, or other molecules in a sample of tissue, blood, or other body fluid and central in the detection and handling of the Coronavirus.

“It will also reduce the period of apprehension and anxiety for those suspected of infection and their relations,” the governor said.

According to Abiodun, Ogun will be the first state to set up its independent laboratory for the diagnosis of the disease in Nigeria aside from similar laboratories established by the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) in Lagos, Osun, Edo and the FCT.

He also, announced the review of the 14 days total lockdown which the state had earlier announced on Tuesday.

“To strike a delicate balance of need for public safety and welfare of the citizenry, the current window of relaxation of the lockdown in the state from 7.00a.m to 2.00p.m, will follow the same pattern of last week.

“That is, it will still be available for this Wednesday (15th April) and Friday (17th April, 2020).

“However, the government is reviewing the current window to enable citizens and residents to restock food items and conduct essential businesses during the period of the extended lockdown announced by President Muhammadu Buhari on Monday,” Abiodun said.