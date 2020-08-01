The Ogun State government says SSS 3 students who are resuming next week must undergo COVID-19 tests before they can be re-admitted into boarding houses.

The Federal Government had this week directed SSS 3 students to resume on August 4, 2020 in preparation for the West African Senior School Certificate Examinations (WASSCE) which starts on August 17.

This comes four months after schools were shut down across the country to contain the spread of the coronavirus disease.

In a statement released on Friday, July 31, the Ogun government said boarding students must present a COVID-19 certificate that confirms that they're not infected with the novel disease.

The tests must be conducted between Friday and Monday, August 3, according to the statement.

"The Ogun State Ministry of Health has made provision for a COVID-19 malaria test for all SS3 boarding students in Ogun State as part of the conditions for the re-opening of schools in the under listed Public Health Care facilities between Friday 31st July & Monday 3rd August, 2020:

"(a) Abeokuta: The 250 MTR, Okemosan, Abeokuta (a white edifice opposite the State Secretariat)

"(b) Ado-Odo Ota: Ogun State General Hospital, Ota

"(c) Sagamu: Olabisi Onabanjo University Teaching Hospital, Sagamu."

The government also announced that private hostels are exempted from accommodating students during the current period to ensure strict compliance with safety directives by the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC).

The statement urged school principals to ensure the instructions are strictly adhered to as sanctions will be meted out to any defaulting school.