The Commissioner for Health, Dr Tomi Coker, disclosed this at a meeting with the Emergency Operation Committee (EOC) on Monday in Abeokuta.

According to her, the Android application christened, “CommCare,” will serve as a base for information about case definition.

Coker added that the mobile device would help health workers in primary health centres to easily carry out risk assessment before it escalates to the local government level.

She said that the application had been rolled out at Ewekoro Local Government Area to enhance the activities of health workers.

The commissioner added that the application would be deployed for use in Ado-Odo-Ota and Ifo Local Government Areas given the volume of industrial activities in the areas.

“Since the first case of Covid-19 was confirmed, we have launched the mobile application to help disseminate information to local government and primary health centres. It is a decision tree mobile application for health workers.

“The mobile app will enable our health workers to easily do the risk assessment of patients at the primary health center before it escalates to the local government level,” she said.

Coker, who gave an assurance that the state government had the means to contain the Covid-19, called on members of the public to remain calm and practise personal hygiene.

In his remarks, Dr Elijah Ogunsola, the Executive Secretary of Ogun Primary Health Care Development Board, commended the commissioner for evolving initiatives that would aid health workers.

Ogunsola said that all primary health centres would use the mobile application to alert on any emergency.