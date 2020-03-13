The Ogun government says it has discharged the 40 persons said to have had contact with the index case, an Italian who visited Nigeria.

The state Commissioner for Health, Dr Tomi Coker, made this known at a press briefing on Friday in Abeokuta.

Coker said since the first case was confirmed, the state had immediately activated a multi-sectoral emergency operation centre to access daily interventions and analyse situations.

She also said that government had strengthened its activities across the state, adding that risk communication activities were also extended to wards, local governments, schools and communities as well as worship centres.

Coker, who commended the media for their cooperation in disseminating educative and factual information to the public, confirmed that the index case would be discharged sometime next week.

“As announced earlier by the Minister of Health, I wish to inform you that all that the 40 contacts of the index case under quarantine have tested negative to a series of tests for Coronavirus, including the second positive case which was a contact of the index case.

“For this reason, they have all been allowed to go home and reunite with their families.

“We can safely say that Covid-19 has been contained in Ogun state,” she said.

Coker further said the state was working closely with the Port Health Services to ensure close monitoring and screening of vehicles and individuals coming through the borders.

She advocated for regular hand washing with flowing water or the use of alcohol-based sanitisers, just as she advised two meters distance be maintained from anyone with fever, cough or sneezing.

“If you notice any of these symptoms, please call our Emergency Operations Centre’s hotlines: 0818897892, 08188978393,” she said.

She thanked the Federal Ministry of Health, WHO, the National Centre for Disease Control and UNICEF for their preparedness and commitment to containing the outbreak of the virus in the state.