The National University Commission (NUC) has asked Vice Chancellors to close their universities for one month to prevent the spread of coronavirus.

This was announced in a notice by the commission’s Deputy Executive Secretary, to Vice-Chancellors on Friday, March 20, 2020.

According to him, the closure will commence from Monday, March 23, 2020, and last for one month.

The NUC’s directive to Vice Chancellors came after the Federal Government ordered immediate closure of all schools in the country.

While confirming the development on Thursday, Permanent Secretary of the Ministry of Education, Sonny Echono said the Minister of Education, Adamu Adamu had directed that all schools be closed immediately.

“We have directed all higher institutions to close this weekend. Unity Schools that have completed their exams are to close immediately.”

As of Thursday, March 19, 2020, there were twelve confirmed cases of Coronavirus in Nigeria.