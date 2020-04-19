The corporation in a statement by Mr Oyekunle Oyewole, Deputy Director, Research, Health, Safety and Environment on Sunday, said the exercise would cover coaches and wagons to curb spread of COVID-19 pandemic.

“The management of the NRC under the leadership of Engineer Fidet Okhiria is undertaking extensive decontamination/disinfection of railway facilities, office premises, workshops, station building and residences/quarters within the railway compound in Lagos.

“The NRC management has committed resources to serve as part of organisational intervention and mitigation to deal with risks of exposure to COVID-19.

“As we all know, Lagos State is the worst hit by COVID-19 in Nigeria from statistics available till date, hence the quick intervention of the NRC management,” Oyewole said.

He said the NRC had engaged services of environmental health professionals in collaboration with the Environmental Health Department of the Lagos Mainland Local Government in driving the process of active decontamination.

Oyewole said the process, which commenced on Saturday, would continue until every mapped place was covered.

According in him, apart from quarters in Ebute-Metta, the disinfection effort will cover quarters at Tejuosho, Rotimi, Mushin, Ikeja and Apapa in Lagos.

“The NRC Management will continue to play her role as a responsible and proactive organisation committed to Public Safety, especially during this critical pandemic period in the life of our nation and of the world at large.

“NRC wishes every member of staff and other stakeholders within the railway facilities safe stay at home,” he added.

Speaking on the exercise, Mr Niyi Alli, NRC Director Operations, told NAN that the disinfection of wagons and coaches would be carried out when the corporation wanted to resume operations.

Alli added that the exercise would move to other districts and Abuja after completion of the Headquarters, Lagos District offices and quarters.