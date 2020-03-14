The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the sensitisation took the NOA officials to Oke Padre, Ogunpa, Agbeni and Old Gbagi markets.

NAN also reports that the officials created awareness and gave all the necessary information to the market men and women on preventive measures against Coronavirus.

Dosunmu said that the sensitisation had become necessary owing to the recorded case of the virus in Nigeria on Feb. 27.

“This sensitisation is part of measures being adopted by the Federal Government to stop the spread of the disease in the country.

“We are educating the traders to take precautionary measures, such as washing of hands with soap and use of hand sanitisers always, as money exchanges hands every day.

“They should try to avoid clustering of people and keep a distance of two to three meters away from one another and avoid close contact with people sneezing, coughing or having running nose.

“We also told them that anyone with strange fever that fails to respond to treatment should quickly visit the hospital for further diagnosis.

“We let the general public know that Coronavirus disease has spread to many countries across the world and that the present situation requires the responsibility of everyone in order to nip the disease in the bud.” the NOA boss stated.

Dosunmu further called on religious leaders to assist in spreading the information to their congregations in the churches, mosques and other worship centres and religious gatherings.

NAN reports that the NOA officials educated the market men and women in English Language and the three major languages: Yoruba, Igbo and Hausa, thus giving them the opportunity to have access to information on Coronavirus.