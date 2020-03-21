The Federal Inland Revenue Service (FIRS) has debunked the claim that one of its officials tested positive to Coronavirus.

Reports on Saturday, March 21, 2020, on new cases of Coronavirus in Nigeria had earlier indicated that an official of the agency is among the 10 new cases of the disease in the country.

But the agency in a statement shortly after the reports denied the claim in a statement, saying one of its officials, who went to pick his wife from the airport following her return from a trip abroad, is currently observing self-isolation alongside his spouse, The Punch reports.

The statement signed by the Director, Communications and Liaison Department, FIRS, Abdullahi Ahmad states that the couple have only been in self-isolation for five days and have not tested positive to coronavirus.

The statement reads in part, “The Service hereby states unequivocally that no member of staff at the FIRS has tested positive to COVID-19 as being peddled on Social Media.

“Members of the public are therefore advised to discountenance the claim that a FIRS official has tested positive FOR COVID-19.”

Earlier, the Federal Ministry of Health had confirmed 10 new cases of Coronavirus in Abuja and Lagos.

According to the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC), nine out of the 10 cases have travel history outside Nigeria in the last one week, while the 10th case is a close contact of a confirmed case.