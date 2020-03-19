Dr Bashir Bello, the state’s Commissioner for Health, said this on Thursday while updating newsmen in Ibadan on coronavirus in Nigeria.

He said that contact-tracing was ongoing over individuals involved in the confirmed cases in Ekiti State that transited through Ibadan, Oyo State capital.

He reassured that the Health Ministry’ surveillance system had been activated and contact tracing was on going.

“As as today, we have a case of an individual who just returned from the UK; but the individual is observing the protocol of self-isolation.

“Some tests currently being carried out on samples collected from the said individual have been sent to the National Reference Laboratory, Lagos University Teaching Hospital, and the test results are being expected on Friday, March 20.

“Once again, I wish to reassure the people of the state that there is currently no confirmed case of coronavirus in the state until the result of the said individual return to us,” he said.

Bello said that all facilities in the state will remain on high alert and adequate resources have been deployed to them in case of unforeseen circumstance.

“The public is therefore implored to remain calm but ensure strict adherence to hygiene practices; regular hand washing with soap and running water or use of alcohol based sanitisers.

“Observe good respiratory hygiene; covering of the nose and mouth with tissue paper when sneezing or coughing and proper immediate disposal of the used tissue paper as well as immediate hand washing,” he said.

The commissioner further implored all individuals arriving the state and other parts of Nigeria from countries with Covid-19 outbreak to notify the Ministry of Health on arrival, and undergo supervised self-isolation for at least 14 days before moving around.

“Such individuals should promptly report any symptom observed during self-isolation to the state Ministry of Health.

“I wish to enjoin family members and neighbours to advise individuals arriving from such countries to ensure strict compliance with the 14-day self-isolation and to promptly notify the Ministry of Health if it is not complied with.

“We also enjoin private health facilities to conform with expected universal precaution and protocols when attending to all clients.

“There is the need to have a high index of suspicion especially with cases of explainable fever and upper respiratory tract infections,” Bello said.