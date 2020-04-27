A statement by the association’s Chairman, Dr Stephen Kache, issued in Kaduna on Monday, said the medical doctor was on legitimate duty and had valid identification when he was allegedly assaulted.

It added that the affected doctor had sustained bruises and was responding to treatment.

“This unfortunately is not the first incident; two weeks ago the ambulance of Barau Dikko Teaching Hospital, conveying doctors and other healthcare workers was assaulted by men of the Nigerian police force,” the NMA added.

The Association threatened to withdraw its services if the police authority failed to take disciplinary action against the police Inspector.

‘We are aware that the said Inspector has been arrested and is currently in custody.

“We call on the State government as well as the Police hierarchy to look into the issue with the view of meting out appropriate sanctions to this erring officer to serve as a deterrent to others who will unfortunately hope to follow in his footsteps.

“He should also undergo a psychiatric evaluation to ascertain his fitness to serve in the Nigerian police force.

“Failure to appropriately sanction the officer will leave us with no choice but to recall our members from offering any kind of services within the state.”

It expressed disappointment over the attitude of some security personnel, who ignore the sacrifices being made by healthcare workers and putting themselves in harm’s way to ensure that the covid -19 pandemic is contained and the citizenry protected.

“Since the onset of this pandemic over 40 healthcare professionals within the country have been infected by the dreaded virus in the line of duty.”