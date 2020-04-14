Salako who made this known on the institute’s verified Twitter handle, said that the institute prior to the drive-through testing, started commercial COVID-19 testing on Feb. 20.

He tweeted: “From March 30, free COVID-19 testing began in NIMR and has remained free to date .

“This is being supported by Sterling Bank, UTL Trust, DayStar Christian Church, LifeBank and other individuals.

”We appreciate you all. Our drive- through is still on, take advantage of it. It’s still free.

”The Nigerian Institute of Medical Research purchased test kits from China and started commercial testing for COVID-19 on the 24 of February,2020.

”NCDC has not requested our Lab to join the national network of labs then. So, people had to pay for their test until recently. ”

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) had earlier reports that only those that meet the criteria to be tested will be invited to for the testing according to Salako.

Those that have come in contact with a confirmed case, those that have a travel history from countries battling with the virus and those with symptoms that are related to the virus will be tested.

NIMR was established in 1977 to conduct research on diseases of public health importance in Nigeria.