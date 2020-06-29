The chairman of the Presidential Task Force on COVID-19, Boss Mustapha, says Nigeria's coronavirus death rate is low because the population of people most affected are young.

Nigeria has officially recorded 565 coronavirus deaths out of the 24,567 cases recorded across the country (2.3% case fatality rate), as of June 28, 2020.

Even though not officially added, between 255 and 588 unexplained deaths that happened in Kano in April are believed to have been caused or triggered by the disease.

After briefing President Muhammadu Buhari with other members of the task force on Monday, June 29, Mustapha said a majority of those infected have been between the ages of 31 to 40 years who are able to more easily fight off the infection.

He expressed worry about the elderly and those with underlying illnesses who are more likely to be critically ill due to infection.

Mustapha, also the Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), revealed that 18 of Nigeria's 774 local government areas account for 60% of total confirmed cases.

He hinted that the committee was considering a precision lockdown of the affected area to limit the spread of the highly infectious disease.

The task force submitted its report and recommendations to President Buhari, and will announce new measures once the president approves the recommendations.