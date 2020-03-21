Despite the calls for social distancing to reduce the spread of Coronavirus nationwide, Garba Shehu, the Senior Special Assistant to President Muhammadu Buhari on Media and Publicity wants Nigerians to attend a social gathering.

Since Nigeria recorded the 12th case of Coronavirus on Wednesday, March 18, 2020, both Federal and State Governments have shut down schools and also advised Nigerians to observe social distancing to reduce the spread of the disease in the country.

But barely two days after the Federal Government shut down schools and discouraged social gatherings, Garba shared an invite on Twitter asking Nigerians to join him at an event where he will be speaking on “Media and Democracy: Challenge of Journalism”.

He tweeted, “Please find time to join us at the Barewa Old Boys Association (BOBA), 2020 Annual Leadership Lecture, where I will be speaking on “Media and Democracy: Challenge of Journalism.

“His Excellency, Governor Nasir @elrufai is expected to Chair the occasion, with the Ministers of Defence and FCT as special guests”.

In their reactions to the invite, many Nigerians tackled Garba, saying he'll be sending a wrong signal by organising huge gathering at a time social distancing is encouraged.

Read some of the reactions below.