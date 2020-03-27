The Coordinator, Defence Media Operations, Maj.-Gen. John Enenche, disclosed this while briefing newsmen on the preparedness of the military to support the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic.

Enenche disclosed that military had deployed military personnel to assist Ministries Departments and Agencies of the Federal Government through provision of land, maritime and air assets, for transportation of emergency cases and medical supplies.

He added that the military had also prepared and designated 17 medical facilities spread across the country for isolation and treatment of confirmed cases of the COVID-19.

According to him, the Armed Forces of Nigeria (AFN) has developed a ”Two-Pronged” approach to fight the pandemic, namely; the medical and security approaches.

“Sequel to the ongoing fight against the spread of the Coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) by the Federal Government of Nigeria, the AFN has put measures in place to aid the civil authorities.

“As you may be aware, Section 217 (2) c of the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria 1999 (as amended), empowers the Military to act in aid of civil authority.

“Consequently, a committee was constituted at the Defence Headquarters to ensure that the AFN provides the necessary support to the Federal Government of Nigeria, at this period.

“It is mainly a non-kinetic military operation with major features of Civil Military Cooperation (CIMIC) activities.

“Equally, it is in line with the Chief of Defence Staff (CDS) lines of conducting contemporary military operations in Nigeria,” he said.

On security related support, Enenche said that the armed forces would activate its disaster response units across the country in conjunction with National Emergency Management Agency.

He explained that those units would be responsible for security management of emergencies other than medicals.

The Coordinator also urged the public to disregard the news of deployment of military by the government to enforce a lockdown, describing it as fake news.

He added that, it was the duty of the police to carry-out such function should there be any lockdown and the need to enforce such orders.

“The Defence Headquarters hereby assures the general public of its total commitment to the human security effort of the Federal Government of Nigeria,” he said.