Ahmad Jidda, the Nigerian Ambassador to China has personally donated RMB 20,000 (N1m) to Nigerians trapped in Wuhan, a city in China where coronavirus started from.

According to Punch, Jidda said the money was to assist them in addressing some urgent requirements.

Jidda’s donation came barely 24 hours after the Nigerian Students Association in Wuhan cried out to the Federal Government to evacuate them from the city, saying their lives were in danger.

In statement on Thursday, February 6, 2020, the ambassador said, the Embassy was communicating with relevant authorities in Nigeria to address their concerns in the midst of the current outbreak of Coronavirus in China, Punch reports.

The statement says, “Ambassador Jidda has explicit confidence in the capacity of the Government of the People’s Republic of China in ameliorating the menace of the Coronavirus expeditiously. You are, therefore, advised to stay safe, calm, rest assured and patient.”