The Nigerian man who was diagnosed of Coronavirus in the United States (US), visited Lagos before making the trip to Washington DC, according to Dr. Osagie Ehanire, the Minister of Health.

Announcing the second coronavirus case in Nigeria, the minister stated that the Nigerian had been in Lagos in February 2020, which happens to be the month Nigeria's first coronavirus index patient visited from Italy.

Ehanire however explained that given the timelines between the time he (the coronavirus index case) was in Nigeria and when he became ill, the likelihood that he was infected in Lagos is very low.

Minister for Health, Dr. Osagie Ehanire had announced Nigeria's second coronavirus case. [Punch]

The minister further said the Nigerian government is in constant touch with the US government.

"On the case reported in the US of Nigerian origin, we are in touch with colleagues at the US Centers for Disease Control in Atlanta and here in Abuja. The case visited Lagos in February 2020," the minister was quoted as saying in a statement.

Ehanire added, "The Federal Ministry of Heath, and Lagos and Ogun States Health Ministries assure citizens of our commitment to do all needed to control spread of this outbreak. Since the first case was confirmed in Nigeria on 27th of February 2020, the National Emergency Operations Centres (EOC) in Abuja, continues to work closely with Lagos and Ogun State EOCs to coordinate response activities.

"I again strongly advise against spreading misinformation to cause fear and panic. The Federal Ministry of Health and NCDC will continue to provide prompt and reliable updates and initiate all measures required to protect our people."

The Nigerian man diagnosed of the novel coronavirus in the US, was reported to be in his 50s, and had been staying with his family members in Washington.

Mayor of Washington DC, Muriel Bowser, who disclosed the development on Sunday, March 8, said investigation to trace the man's movements and contacts are ongoing.