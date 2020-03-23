Nigerian authorities are left scratching their heads on how four of the nation's 36 confirmed cases were infected by coronavirus (COVID-19).

This was disclosed by the Minister of Health, Dr Osagie Ehanire, during a televised press briefing on Monday, March 23, 2020.

He said authorities have been unable to establish how the four confirmed cases were infected.

"As of this day, we have recorded 36 confirmed cases of coronavirus disease in Nigeria.

"26 of them have had travel history to countries with a high burden in the last two weeks; six are contacts of the confirmed cases; and four of them we have not been able to trace recent travel history, or contact with confirmed contacts," he said.

Minister of Health, Dr Osagie Ehanire [Twitter/@OsagieEhanire]

Of Nigeria's 36 confirmed cases, 2 have made recoveries and discharged, while the nation's first death was announced earlier on Monday.

The minister disclosed that only one of the 33 active cases is critical and dependent on oxygen.

"Of the presently 33 active cases, 32 are clinically stable with mild symptoms only, and one patient is dependent on oxygen."

The 36 cases have been confirmed in six states - Lagos (25), FCT (6), Ogun (2), Ekiti (1), Oyo (1), and Edo (1).

Ehanire said the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) is working closely with all affected state governments to carry out intensive contact tracing.

He called on Nigerians to adhere to guidelines handed down by authorities and limit contact with others as much as possible.