The Lagos State government has announced that four more patients who have recovered from coronavirus (COVID-19) infection have been discharged to go back home.

The Lagos Commissioner for Health, Prof. Akin Abayomi, announced this during a media briefing on Friday, April 3, 2020.

Abayomi also noted that the state currently has an abundance of isolation centres and equipment to deal with the coronavirus disease. He said more is being done to bolster the state's position.

He said the cases being treated in the state have only exhibited mild to moderate symptoms of the disease.

Friday's announcement comes just hours after the state released 11 other patients who have made full recoveries. This means a total of 24 people have made full recoveries and discharged to resume their regular lives.

Lagos is the epicentre of the coronavirus outbreak in Nigeria with 98 cases recorded in the nation's commercial capital.

Nigeria has confirmed 190 cases in total, as of midday on April 3, with 38 in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Abuja, and 20 in Osun.

Other states where cases have been recorded are Oyo (8), Akwa Ibom (5), Ogun (4), Edo (4), Kaduna (4), Bauchi (3), Enugu (2), Ekiti (2), Rivers (1), and Benue (1).

Two people have died, both in Abuja, after complications brought on by underlying illnesses, according to authorities.