64 people have tested positive for coronavirus across five states in Nigeria on Monday, April 27, 2020.

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) announced late on Monday that Lagos recorded 34 new cases. The state remains the epicentre of the coronavirus outbreak in Nigeria with over half of the country's total.

The Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Abuja also recorded 15 new cases on Monday. The capital city has recorded the second highest number of cases behind Lagos.

Borno also recorded 11 new cases while Taraba and Gombe recorded two each.

No new deaths were recorded, according to the NCDC's announcement, but 16 new recoveries were recorded.

Nigeria has now recorded a total of 1,337 coronavirus cases in 32 states and the FCT. 255 people have recovered and been discharged, but 40 people have died.

Earlier on Monday, President Muhammadu Buhari announced new nationwide measures, to contain the spread of the coronavirus, set to take effect from Monday, May 4.

Chief among the new measures is the mandatory use of face masks in public, in addition to maintaining physical distancing and personal hygiene.

"State governments, corporate organisations and philanthropists are encouraged to support the production of cloth masks for citizens," Buhari appealed.

Buhari also said there will be an overnight curfew from 8 pm to 6 am when all movements will be prohibited except for essential services.

The president also placed a ban on interstate passenger travel until further notice. However partial and controlled interstate movement of goods and services will be allowed for the movement of goods and services from producers to consumers.

The restrictions on social and religious gatherings will also remain in place, according to the president.

President Muhammadu Buhari has appealed to Nigerians to continue to work with the government to contain the spread of the coronavirus disease [Twitter/@BashirAhmaad]

The president assured Nigerians the government will continue to work on developing policies that will ensure the economy continues to function while still maintaining an aggressive response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Buhari said the Presidential Task Force on COVID-19 will provide specific details to allow for preparations by governments, businesses and institutions.

He also noted that state governors may choose to adapt and expand based on their unique circumstances provided they maintain alignment with the Federal Government's guidelines.