624 new cases of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) were recorded across Nigeria on Tuesday, July 28, 2020, according to the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC).

Monday's new cases raised Nigeria's total number of coronavirus infections to 41,804, detected in all 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Abuja.

Lagos recorded the highest number of new cases with 212, followed by Oyo which recorded 69 new cases, and Niger with 49 cases, Kano and Osun with 37 each, and the FCT with 35.

33 new cases of the highly-infectious disease were also recorded in Gombe, while 28 were recorded in Enugu, 17 in Ebonyi, and 10 in Delta.

Other states where new cases were recorded are Katsina (9), Ogun (8), Rivers (7), Ondo (5), Kaduna (4), and Nasarawa (2).

561 patients who recovered from the disease were released on Tuesday, raising the total number of discharged patients to 18,764.

According to the NCDC's update, eight people died in the past 24 hours, raising the death toll to 868.