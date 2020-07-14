595 new cases of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) were detected across Nigeria on Monday, July 13, 2020, according to the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC).

Monday's update raised the country's total number of infections to 33,153 cases.

Lagos recorded the highest number of cases with 156, closely followed by Oyo with 141, and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Abuja with 99.

Edo (47), Kaduna (27), Ondo (22), Rivers (20), Osun (17), Imo (13), and Plateau (10) also recorded new cases according to the NCDC.

Eight new cases each were recorded in Nasarawa and Anambra, five each in Kano, Benue, and Borno, four in Ogun, three each in Taraba and Gombe, and one each in Kebbi and Cross River which has now recorded 10 cases since its index case last Monday.

Four new fatalities were also recorded on Monday, with the death toll rising to 744.

However, 224 patients who recovered from the highly infectious disease were released on Monday, raising the total recoveries to 13,671.

The Presidential Task Force on COVID-19 reiterated its appeals to Nigerians, during a media briefing on Monday, to continue to adhere to all non-pharmaceutical interventions to prevent getting infected.

Since it was detected in China in December 2019, the coronavirus disease has infected over 13.2 million people globally, killing over 574,000.