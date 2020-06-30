566 new cases of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) were recorded across Nigeria on Monday, June 29, 2020.

The daily update by the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) showed that a total of 25,133 cases have been recorded since the index case was announced on February 27.

The highest number of new cases were recorded in Lagos with 166 cases, followed by Oyo with 66, Delta with 53, Ebonyi with 43, Plateau with 34, Ondo with 32, and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Abuja with 26.

Other states where cases were recorded on Monday include Ogun (25), Edo (24), Imo (15), Bayelsa (13), Benue (12), Gombe (11), Kano (11), and Kaduna (11).

Nine new cases were also recorded in Osun, seven in Nasarawa, five in Borno, and two each in Katsina and Anambra.

The NCDC also announced that a total number of 395 people who recovered from the disease were released across the country on Monday. A total of 9,402 have now recovered from the highly infectious disease.

However, eight new fatalities were also recorded on Monday, raising the death toll to 573.

Buhari approves limited reopening of schools

The new cases were announced just hours after President Muhammadu Buhari approved the further easing of restrictions that were earlier put in place to limit the spread of the coronavirus disease.

The president approved the resumption of students of graduating classes (Primary 6, JSS 3, and SS 3) in preparation for examinations.

Other classes remain closed for further evaluation with schools, including tertiary institutions, encouraged to continue with e-learning and visual teaching.

President Buhari has also lifted the ban on interstate movement that has been in place nationwide since the beginning of May.

Domestic aviation service will also resume as soon as "practicable in line with existing international and local guidelines on COVID-19" according to the new measures announced on Monday by the Presidential Task Force on COVID-19.