562 new cases of the coronavirus were recorded across Nigeria on Monday, July 20, 2020, according to the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC).

The agency's Monday update showed that the total number of infections recorded around the country has risen to 37,225.

The highest number of new cases were recorded in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Abuja, with 102 cases, closely followed by Lagos with 100.

Other states where new cases were recorded include Plateau (52), Kwara (50), Abia (47), Kaduna (35), Benue (34), Oyo (26), Ebonyi (24), Kano (16), Niger (15), Anambra (14), Gombe (12), and Edo (11).

Six new cases were also recorded in Rivers, five each in Nasarawa and Delta, three in Borno, two each in Enugu and Bauchi, and one in Kebbi.

Monday's update also showed that 12 people have died in the past 24 hours, raising the death toll to 801.

The highest number of deaths have been recorded in Lagos, Edo, and Kano.

228 people who have recovered from the highly infectious disease were also released on Monday, according to the NCDC.

The total number of people who have recovered and been discharged now stands at 15,333.