561 new cases of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) were recorded in Nigeria on Tuesday, June 30, 2020, according to the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC).

The agency's Tuesday update showed that a total of 25,694 cases have been recorded in 35 states and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Abuja.

17 people died from coronavirus-related complications on Tuesday, raising the death toll to 590.

A total of 344 people were also released in the past 24 hours after recovering from the highly infectious disease, raising the number of recoveries to 9,746.

Lagos recorded the highest number of new cases on Tuesday with 200, as Nigeria's commercial capital remains the epicentre of the outbreak in the country.

Edo also recorded 119 new cases, followed by Kaduna and the FCT with 52 each, Niger with 32, Ogun with 19, Ondo with 16, Imo with 14, and Plateau with 11.

Eight new cases each were recorded in Abia and Oyo, seven in Bayelsa, six in Katsina, five in Kano, three each in Bauchi, Osun and Kebbi, two in Borno, and one in Jigawa.

The most high-profile case recorded on Tuesday is Ondo State governor, Rotimi Akeredolu, who was tested after he received treatment for malaria.

"I'm not feeling sick, neither am I feeling odd in any way, but my doctors have decided that I should take the normal treatment and self-isolate," the 63-year-old said.

Akeredolu is the fifth state governor in Nigeria to be infected following Bauchi's Governor Bala Mohammed, Kaduna's Governor Nasir El-Rufai, Oyo's Governor Seyi Makinde, and Abia's Governor Okezie Ikpeazu.

Others have recovered except Ikpeazu who tested positive earlier in June.