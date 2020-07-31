481 new cases of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) were recorded across Nigeria on Thursday, July 30, 2020.

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) announced in its Wednesday update that a total of 42,689 cases have been recorded since the first case was detected in February.

Wednesday's new cases were recorded in 14 states, and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Abuja which recorded the highest with 96.

Lagos, the epicentre of the disease in Nigeria, recorded 89 cases, followed by Plateau with 68, Ogun with 49, Edo with 44, and Rivers with 43.

Other states that recorded new cases are Oyo (25), Osun (23), Delta (15), Enugu (11), Kano (7), Kaduna (7), Bauchi (2), Bayelsa (1) and Yobe (1).

266 patients who have recovered from the disease were discharged on Wednesday, with a total of 19,270 people discharged since March.

Five patients died in the past 24 hours, raising the death toll to 878.