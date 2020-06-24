452 new cases of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) were recorded in 13 states and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Abuja on Tuesday, June 23, 2020.

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) announced in its daily update that the total number of cases in the country has risen to 21,371.

Lagos recorded the highest number of new cases on Tuesday with 209, followed by Oyo with 67, Delta with 37, Ogun with 36, FCT with 22, Abia with 20, Enugu with 16, and Bauchi with 15.

Eight cases each were recorded in Kaduna and Ondo, seven in Osun, three each in Imo and Benue, and one new case in Borno.

229 people who have recovered from the virus were released across the country on Tuesday, according to the NCDC, with the total number of recoveries now 7,338.

Eight new fatalities were also recorded, raising the death toll to 533.

Despite the recent spike in Oyo, the state's COVID-19 task force said on Tuesday the reopening of schools across the state remains on track, despite admonitions from the Federal Government.

The Minister of State for Education, Emeka Nwajiuba, described the decision as "insensitive" on Monday.