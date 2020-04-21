Gombe, Abia and Sokoto have joined the list of states that have recorded coronavirus cases in Nigeria.

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) announced 38 new cases in seven states and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Abuja late on Monday, April 20, 2020.

Kano recorded the highest number of cases with 23, followed by Gombe with five, and Kaduna with three.

Borno and Abia recorded two cases each; while Sokoto, Ekiti, and the FCT all recorded one case each, according to the NCDC.

The agency also announced one new coronavirus death, and 18 new recoveries that have been discharged.

Nigeria has now recorded a total of 665 coronavirus cases in 24 states and the FCT. 188 people have been discharged, but 22 people have died.