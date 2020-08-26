252 new cases of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) were recorded across Nigeria on Tuesday, August 25, 2020.

The latest update by the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) showed the country has detected a total of 52,800 cases since February.

Plateau recorded the highest number of cases on Tuesday with 50, followed by Enugu with 35, Rivers with 27, Lagos with 26, and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) and Kaduna with 18 each.

Other states that recorded new cases are Ekiti (10), Kano (10), Taraba (9), Anambra (8), Edo (8), Oyo (8), Delta (7), Ogun (6), Abia (5), Bayelsa (5), Ebonyi (1), and Osun (1).

A staggering total of 707 people who recovered from COVID-19 infection were released from care on Tuesday, according to the NCDC. 39,964, in total, have recovered since March.

Three new COVID-19 deaths also raised the death toll to 1,007.