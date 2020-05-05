Nigeria has recorded 245 new cases of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), the highest recorded in a single day.

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) announced on Monday, May 4, 2020 that 16 states across the country recorded new cases.

Lagos, the epicentre of the outbreak in the country, recorded 76 new cases - raising its total to

1,183.

Katsina recorded 37 new cases, while Jigawa recorded 32 new cases, followed by Kano (23), the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Abuja (19), and Borno (18).

Edo recorded 10 new cases, followed by Bauchi with nine, Adamawa with six, and Oyo and Ogun with five each.

Ekiti, Osun, Benue, Niger, and Zamfara all recorded one case each.

With Monday's update, Nigeria has now recorded a total of 2,802 cases in 34 states and the FCT.

17 new people were discharged after recovery, and six new deaths were recorded by the NCDC on Monday, raising the nation's total tally to 93.

A total of 417 people have been discharged, according to Monday's update.