462 new cases of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) were recorded across Nigeria on Friday, July 31, 2020.

The latest update by the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) showed that the country's total number of cases has risen to 43,151.

Friday's cases were recorded in 15 states and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Abuja which for the second consecutive day recorded the highest number of new cases with 93.

78 new cases were recorded in Lagos, followed by 64 in Plateau, 54 in Kaduna, 47 in Oyo, 32 in Ondo, and 23 in Adamawa.

Other states where new cases were recorded are Bauchi (19), Rivers (9), Ogun (9), Delta (9), Edo (7), Kano (6), Enugu (6), Nasarawa (5), and Osun (1).

295 people who have recovered from the virus were released from care on Friday, raising the total number of recoveries to 19,565.

Ebonyi State governor, Dave Umahi, announced earlier on Friday that he has recovered from the highly infectious disease, nearly one month after he was infected.

The governor's daughter and three of his aides who also tested positive have also recovered.

NCDC also noted that one death was recorded on Friday, the lowest daily tally in a while, raising the death toll to 879.