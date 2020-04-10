This is contained in a statement by Mr Ferdinand Nwonye, spokesperson of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

According to Nwonye, the missions have continued to liaise with other countries and international organisations to render reports on key developments with a view to strengthening domestic efforts back home.

“Our Heads of Mission have maintained communication with the leadership of the Ministry at this period, to keep the Ministry informed of the conditions of Nigerians in their respective host countries.

“It would be recalled that in order to ensure the safety of members of staff, following the spread of the Coronavirus, our Missions were requested to take appropriate measures to facilitate the continued discharge of their official duties, despite restrictions.

“Only Officers responsible for strategic duties are to report to the Chancery on the basis of exigencies, while others are to perform essential assignments from home, to minimize contact at the office.

“Furthermore, all Nigerian Missions are expected to adhere strictly to all safety guidelines by host authorities in their respective posts, in order to protect officers, members of their families and others from the risk of exposure,” he said.

Nwoye explained that the Federal Government had initiated plans to provide necessary airlift assistance to stranded Nigerian nationals abroad who require emergency evacuation.

He said that personnel of Nigeria’s diplomatic missions were reaching out to Nigerians in host countries and that necessary details provided would enable the Federal Government to work out logistics for proper implementation.

“It should be noted that medical experts have advised that it is better for individuals to remain where they are, as people travelling from one place to another stand a higher risk of getting infected with COVID-19.

“The Minister of Foreign Affairs, Geoffrey Onyeama, recognises and appreciates sacrifices of the Heads of Missions and members of staff, at post and headquarters, at this challenging time in global history.

“The ministry reassures all Nigerians abroad of its total support and best wishes,” Nwoye added.