Bello, at a media briefing on COVID-19 pandemic in Minna, explained that the state received 252 signals of suspected COVID-19 cases.

According to him, a total of 235 was investigated and collected over 202 samples for testing.

He said that 10 of the cases returned positive out of which two persons have recovered and been discharged.

He added that seven of the cases were undergoing treatment at the state’s isolation centre and a total of 125 persons were confirmed negative while the state awaits 67 other results.

The governor said that 95 people were being quarantined across facilities in the state.

He said that 156 people, who had completed their 14 days mandatory quarantine, were allowed to go back to their various homes.