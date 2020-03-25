Mr Azeez Sani, Head, Information and Public Relations Division of the council, made this known in a statement in Abuja, on Tuesday.

Sani said that the decision was in deference to the various measures being put in place by federal and state governments, to curtail potential spread of Coronavirus (COV1D 19) in the country.

“The management of NECO regrets any inconveniences the postponement might have caused our esteemed candidates and other stakeholders.

“A new date for the examination will be communicated to candidates and other stakeholders in due course.”

He, however, added in the statement that registration for the examination would continue.