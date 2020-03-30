The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) has reviewed its national case definitions for those who qualify to be tested for coronavirus (COVID-19) infection.

Previously, the national case definition is any person (including severely ill patients) presenting with fever, cough or difficulty in breathing AND who within 14 days before the onset of illness had any of the following exposures: history of travel to and more than 24 hours transit through any high-risk country with widespread community transmission of SARS-CoV-2; close contact with a confirmed case of COVID-19; exposure to a healthcare facility where COVID-19 case(s) have been reported.

However, hours after the agency's director general, Chikwe Ihekweazu, announced a review of the national case definitions, the NCDC has now made the updates available to the public.

According to the review, people who now qualify to be tested for the virus are: returning travellers with fever, cough or difficulty breathing; contacts of confirmed cases with these symptoms; and those with fever and respiratory symptoms in areas of moderate-high prevalence.

People who fall into these categories are encouraged to contact the NCDC or state authorities through the listed communication channels and provide relevant details including symptoms and travel history if any.

They're also advised to stay at home in isolation and await further instructions.

If the suspected case fits into the criteria, the NCDC will conduct a test that will be transported to any of the country's current six laboratories accredited for coronavirus testing in Nigeria.

Nigeria has confirmed a total of 111 coronavirus cases in 12 states across the country, with around 2,000 tests conducted as of Monday, March 30, 2020.