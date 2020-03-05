Dr Chikwe Ihekweazu, the Director-General (DG) of the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC), has said Nigerians should be proud of his visit to China at a time many people are scared of going to the Asian country.

Speaking on Silverbird TV on Thursday, March 5, 2020, the NCDC boss, who has since been on self-isolation upon his return from China a few days ago, stated that he went to China to honour an invitation of the World Health Organisation (WHO).

According to him, during his visit, he was exposed to how China is dealing with coronavirus which was first detected in Wuhan, a Chinese city.

Ihekweazu said he learnt a lot during his trip to China and the new knowledge is impacting on the way Nigeria is responding to its coronavirus case.

His words, “I was one of the ten global health leaders invited by the World Health Organisation to visit China. It is very important to learn from a country that is dealing with the virus. From 5000 cases a day to 100 cases.

“It is a new virus and we have to understand the new signs, response and different aspect of how the country has organised itself and its 1.5 billion people living there. I learnt a lot and what I learnt has an influence on what we are doing in Nigeria.

“I was surprised about the brouhaha around my trip. I thought Nigeria should be proud that I was invited to be part of that mission and contribute to the most important event happening in the world today.

“The most important finding out of our mission is how China has mobilised the entire country. This is not what has been left to the China CDC or the ministry of health.

“The entire country has been mobilised to recognise that this is not only as a threat to health but as a threat to their economy, life and the existence of the country and therefore everyone is mobilised to carry out the control measure that government has said is necessary to control its outbreak in China."

Ihekweazu also maintained that Nigeria has remained lucky in curtailing the coronavirus spread.

"In as much as we still have flights coming in every day, we have suspect cases every day. Two days ago, we tested a couple who arrived at the Abuja airport but tested negative. It reminds us that there is a threat every day and we have to keep being prepared and all of the society must respond," he added.

The coronavirus has killed over 3,200 people across the world, mostly in China where it was first detected late in 2019.

There have been over 95,000 reported cases, with infections on every continent in the world except Antarctica.