Mr Samuel Adurogboye, the authoritys General Manager, Public Relations, gave the order in a statement on Thursday in Lagos.

Adurogboye said the airlines should also ensure that their crew members filled the form.

He said that the warning was coming on the heels of failure of some airlines operating international and regional flights into Nigeria to provide Health Declaration Forms.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Health Declaration Forms is a passengers self-reporting forms.

The general manager said a letter to this effect had been issued to all airlines and other stakeholders.

In view of the above, airlines are to remind passengers to provide factual address and phone numbers to enhance contact tracing in case there is need to do so.

The Health Declaration forms will be collected and evaluated by the personnel of Port Health Services on the arrival of the passengers and crew members alike.

Airlines are to collect the forms from the Port Health Services at the various international airports of the departure country, Adurogboye said.

He warned that failure to comply with the directive by any airline would attract severe sanctions.